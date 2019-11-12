As the water got colder, towards winter, she discovered “you had to be more in your body” to appreciate the cold. “If you set an attitude when going into cold water that it’s cold, it will be. If you go around screaming and yelping, ‘Oh my God, it’s freezing,’ then your mind creates what you tell it to create. If we accept it might be uncomfortable and we are OK with that, that’s where the magic happens. That is how our minds work. When you’re getting into cold water, you have to be really aware of what your breath is doing and through practice via meditation and breathing techniques, you can calm everything down. It’s hugely liberating.”

Some people, like Gilly, come to the water with an already developed mindfulness practice. Others find their way to mindfulness through swimming. As Gilly points out: “There are loads of people swimming who I guess didn’t have a mindfulness practice, but who are now using it. It’s almost like reversing into a mindfulness practice. I see it as, instead of getting to mindfulness through an app or doing a course, this gives people an experience of how to simply be present. They then might delve further into a course, or into reading about meditation.”