“Like Phillip Schofield, my dad came out as gay to my family”

We were having spaghetti bolognese. It was our usual family weeknight dinner, with me, aged eight, my sister Kate, aged 10, and my mum and dad. We were a tight family unit of four.

As we chatted about our school days, I mimicked the way we’d been singing a gay slur in the playground. And then it happened – slow motion but quick as a flash. The water from Dad’s glass was suddenly all over me. The shock in my face was asking ‘why?’. To this day, I can still see those water bubbles suspended in the air.

As I wiped the water from my eyes, now mixed with tears, Dad – and Mum – began to explain to Kate and I that he was gay.