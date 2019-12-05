The landline rang on a Saturday afternoon in early 2016 when I was lying on the couch, trying to shake an epic hangover. No good news is ever delivered via the landline.

But I already knew, I’d seen the news online. I held my mobile in my hand with my Twitter feed open as I picked up the receiver. It was my sister-in-law: “Have you heard?” A small groan escaped from my lips. “Ronnie died this morning, are you OK?”

She was talking about my ex-husband. The answer was no, I was far from OK.