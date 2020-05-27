Feeling anxious about the next lockdown announcement? Read this

Essentially, lockdown will one day end, leaving us able to return to a “new normal” way of living. And while the prospect of having the freedom to socialise, work and travel as we once did can be exciting, it might also be a source of anxiety for some.

“The thought of returning to normal life after coronavirus can be incredibly anxiety-provoking for people,” says Dr Becky Spelman, psychologist and clinical director of Private Therapy Clinic. “People will already have had small experiences of feeling anxious in public, such as when others have gotten too close to them, so the thought of going back to normal life where we’re in extremely close proximity to other people could definitely trigger anxiety.

“We all know that it’s going to be risky doing things such as going on public transport, but some people will be unable to avoid these types of situations. Others might go into these situations, such as visiting a bar, thinking they will be fine, but then be overcome with anxiety when they end up in those situations, based on what they’ve had to endure during the pandemic.”