“Am I the only person who hasn’t cried since the pandemic started?”

Lewis explains the three main things that feed into this: personality, upbringing, and culture. “You could have someone who is not open in expressing how they feel, but it’s all inside, sort of churning away. It doesn’t mean that one person is more emotional than another just because they have water coming out of their eyes.”

We might need to find other ways of processing our emotions healthily. “Anything that helps you to externalise what’s going on and make sense of it,” Lewis suggests. “If we can name the negative emotion we’re experiencing and describe it in some way, it actually takes a bit of the power out of it.

“Talk it through – you might have a therapist or even just a friend. Or journaling – if you don’t want to talk, writing things down in your journal or notebook can be helpful. For others, it could be about drawing. Anything that gets it out of your head and works for you.”