For any couple, the “moving in” stage of the relationship is the ultimate stress test. What will it be like once those suitcases are unpacked, and your empty flat escape route is no longer an option? Will their eating habits drive you insane, or will your sleeping patterns push them away?

Well, how about throwing a global pandemic into the mix? After weeks of social distancing, and a government-mandated lockdown announced by Boris Johnson last night, couples have been facing the pressure to move in together if they want to see each other for the foreseeable future.

We don’t know how long this pandemic (and the life-changing measures that come with it) will go on for, after all.