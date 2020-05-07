A disproportionate number of people from ethnic minority groups are dying because of coronavirus. The latest ONS data reveals that black men and women and four times as likely to die after contracting Covid-19 than their white counterparts.

’Four times more likely’ is an overwhelming and absurd number to sit with. But the shock from the numbers isn’t quite enough to suppress the niggling feeling that this would always be the case. Society isn’t equal, so why would the spread of a virus be?

‘BAME’, the acronym that serves to describe ‘black, Asian and minority ethnic’ groups in the UK, has appeared across headlines a lot recently. This tends to happen more often in depressing news than it does in uplifting reports - only 4% of children’s book heroes are BAME, BAME millennials are at greater risk of unstable employment, BAME offenders are more likely than others to be jailed for drug offences, and so on.