The care home deaths are a devastating reminder of a problem beyond the pandemic

Despite the government’s – and some media outlets’ – claims that coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, it very plainly does. It’s true that anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it and anyone can die because of it. Just look at the overwhelming response to prime minister Boris Johnson getting the virus, after months of neglecting its existence. The term ‘social leveller’ was thrown around more than ever during his time in intensive care. But the fact is, certain groups of underprivileged people are more at risk of suffering the effects of a pandemic.

The latest figures to devastate the public have been the sharp rise in care home deaths, which account for nearly a third of all Covid-19 deaths. The government has only just started to include these numbers when reporting on the total deaths. People are being critical of the way the government seems to have, yet again, overlooked the most vulnerable.

Emily Maitlis powerfully articulated the reality of how society has been hit in a recent Newsnight episode. “The language around Covid-19 has sometimes felt trite and misleading,” she said, directly addressing the fact that deputy PM Dominic Raab had described Johnson as a “fighter” while he was being treated in ICU.