Panicking about your parents and coronavirus? Read this first
Our parents nursed us through countless childhood viruses, and during the coronavirus pandemic it may be our turn to care for them. But how can we do that? Stylist speaks to three experts for their advice.
“I’m beginning to get really scared now.”
My mum’s voice on the phone sounds uncharacteristically shaken as she tells me that, while she’s not one for panic buying, she has got an extra loaf of bread in the freezer, “just in case”.
Her anxiety is understandable when you consider that all 10 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK so far have been people aged 60 and over. Boris Johnson has even said that “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time”.
I have been trying to help my mum keep things in perspective by pointing out that Johnson also said that although the disease was “particularly dangerous” for older people, the vast majority would experience just “a mild-to-moderate illness”.
Data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shows older people are more likely to fall seriously ill with the virus, but even though the death rate for those aged 60-69 is higher than for younger age groups, it is still just 3.6%.
The latest advice from the government’s chief medical adviser is that pensioners do not yet need to self-isolate. But my mum has already decided to avoid using public transport and some older people are taking even more drastic measures to protect themselves. Caroline, a freelance marketer from London, is worried about her partner’s parents, who are aged 65 and 75.
“My partner’s father has Parkinson’s and her mother has asthma, so they are both absolutely terrified of catching the virus,” she says. “Her father doesn’t leave the house at all, while her mother wears a mask and gloves whenever she does go out, which is rarely.
“I went to visit them last week and they refused to hug me – I had to leave my shoes at the door because she was afraid if anyone sneezed on the ground outside, I would carry it in and infect the dog.”
Abi, a reception class teacher, has had to change her birthday plans due to concerns about her parents travelling. She is from Birmingham, but currently lives in Belgium and had been looking forward to seeing her parents next week.
“My mum and dad had their face masks ready for the Eurostar, but yesterday we all decided that they shouldn’t come. My mum has autoimmune lupus, she’s in the wrong age bracket and she’s taking immunosuppressants,” she says. “The idea of them coming here or travelling anywhere in general was starting to worry me quite a lot.”
Hollie, a journalist living in central London, is worried about her mum.
“My mum lives nearly three hours away on the train, and I’m worried about her because she lives on her own,” she says. “As she’s over 60 and works at various surgeries throughout the day, I feel she’s more at risk with corona.
“She also has not been told she can work from home, which I find infuriating more than she does. After speaking to her last night, I’m going to check in everyday, not just to see if she’s OK, but to keep her company.”
Our parents nursed us through countless childhood viruses and took steps to protect us from preventable illnesses. Now it’s our turn to care for them, but how can we do that?
Coronavirus: how to protect your parents
Stylist asked Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, Donna Buxton, head of research at the International Longevity Centre UK and Karin Sieger, a London-based psychotherapist, for their advice.
What preventative measures should you take when visiting your parents?
“It’s important for everyone to be completely vigilant about following the government’s advice on thorough hand washing, catching coughs and sneezes, and disposing of tissues,” says Abrahams.
“The official advice at the moment states that if people are feeling well, showing no signs of symptoms, and have no reason to think they have been in contact with the virus, then they can carry on with their usual activities.”
So there’s no reason not to visit your parents, as long as you’re well. In fact, Buxton says it is really important that families continue to see older relatives, friends and neighbours.
“It’s widely known that many older people can feel both isolated and disconnected from their communities, so it’s really important for people to have as much social interaction as they usually do with the people they care about and for this to always be the case, coronavirus or no coronavirus, but still following Public Health England guidance,” she says.
If your parents have to self-isolate, how can you support them?
“If someone has been advised to self-isolate, there are still plenty of things you can do to help, like picking up some shopping or running some errands,” says Abrahams.
“Some older people, or those with underlying health conditions, have already or may decide to reduce their social contact. We should respect people’s decisions and think about practical ways to support them. If it’s safe to do so you can pop in, but you can also stay in touch over the phone, online or by post.”
Further advice for self-isolating can be found on the NHS website here.
What should you do if your parent(s) develop a fever?
“Call 111,” says Buxton. You will then be given advice on how to look after them and whether they need testing for Covid-19.
If your parents look after your children, should you stop them temporarily?
In short, no. Buxton says that current guidance from Public Health England is that if people have no reason to suspect they have been in contact with someone with coronavirus then there is no reason for them to stop their normal activities.
Should you cancel Mother’s Day plans if you were planning to go out for a meal?
“If you are concerned about going into public places then host a meal at home,” suggests Buxton. But she adds that it is not necessary to cancel plans as “there is no guidance being circulated yet to say we should be avoiding public places”.
If your parent(s) are anxious about coronavirus, how can you help to keep them calm?
“Help reduce areas of uncertainty and stress, by keeping on top of coronavirus-related developments yourself, so you can explain all relevant detail,” suggests Sieger. “Discuss and rehearse what the implications of self-isolation might be for your parents and for you.
“Parents also tend to worry about their children and family, so be reassuring and be mindful that your own anxiety around coronavirus may impact your parents. Is there something that you may need to address within yourself first?
“Conversations need to remain balanced, and also focus on the good and nice things, to help ensure there is a sense of continuity versus impending doom and gloom.”
Please remember that this is an evolving situation and the advice may well change, so it’s important to keep up to date with reliable sources of information such as the NHS website.
