Panicking about your parents and coronavirus? Read this first

What preventative measures should you take when visiting your parents?

“It’s important for everyone to be completely vigilant about following the government’s advice on thorough hand washing, catching coughs and sneezes, and disposing of tissues,” says Abrahams.

“The official advice at the moment states that if people are feeling well, showing no signs of symptoms, and have no reason to think they have been in contact with the virus, then they can carry on with their usual activities.”

So there’s no reason not to visit your parents, as long as you’re well. In fact, Buxton says it is really important that families continue to see older relatives, friends and neighbours.

“It’s widely known that many older people can feel both isolated and disconnected from their communities, so it’s really important for people to have as much social interaction as they usually do with the people they care about and for this to always be the case, coronavirus or no coronavirus, but still following Public Health England guidance,” she says.