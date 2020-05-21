2pm: The afternoon is my personal ‘productive period’, when I feel my adrenaline and productivity skyrocket. I make quick decisions, write reports, support colleagues and feel a real buzz. It’s like time flashes by and I often feel great. I love that people come to me for advice and support and that I can help the most vulnerable. It’s a real privilege.

5pm: I try to log off from work completely, and this is when I start to reflect on my day. During the drive home I’ll think about my day and this is the hardest part of my job. It feels like I never switch off. I pride myself on how much I care about the clients I encounter, and I want to do everything I can to try to empower or protect them. But it’s a lot and it almost never stops. Sometimes I remember people’s names from five years ago and wonder if they are OK. And sometimes you can’t stop clients from going back to unsafe situations.

But my experiences push me every day, and every day I put myself in my clients’ (or their children’s) shoes to make sure what I’m doing as a nurse protects them from harm.