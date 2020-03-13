I must have parrotted the words, “just keep washing your hands,” about a thousand times in the last week. I’ve written them in articles, I’ve typed them into WhatsApp, and I’ve said them aloud over the phone, too. Why? Because it’s the only bloody advice experts have given us over the coronavirus pandemic so far, and I’m nothing if not a stickler for the facts.

The facts feel flimsier than ever, though, when my friends and family decide to counter them with their own hysteria.

One informed me, with all the authority of a World Health Organisation leader, that washing my hands is “pointless” (they reckon Covid-19 can attack me “through any orifice, really – that’s why doctors are wearing masks and goggles”). Another challenged me to look at all those terrible photos from Italy and Wuhan (“does it look like the flu to you?”). A usually level-headed friend has decided they absolutely 100% have the virus, despite the fact they haven’t been to a high-risk country or come into contact with any confirmed cases.