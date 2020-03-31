Trying to make light of the whole losing-my-job situation, my mum joked on the phone about me moving back in with her – a plot she’s been hatching since I, the youngest and therefore eternally the baby, moved out. A decade and a half ago.

Was it really a joke, though? Hours later, I was wondering whether my old room – long-since commandeered by my nephew, its walls now plastered in monkey stickers, his Spider-Man curtains hanging at the window – is where I’ll find myself sleeping in the next few months. In the single bed, with a Cars duvet set to hide beneath.

Like so many people – so, so many people – I was laid off from work just under two weeks ago, amid the chaos of the Covid-19 outbreak. Disaster had struck with speed and precision. It happened literally overnight.