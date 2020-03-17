Essential advice for anyone worried about being isolated while in a toxic relationship

Entire countries are in lockdown. New York’s Broadway, where the show has indeed gone on for decades, is dark. Major events, from Coachella to the Premier League, have been postponed.

The World Health Organisation has officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic, and it continues to dominate the headlines while normality grinds to a halt. And with the UK now well into the delay phase of our action plan, social distancing has become a necessary part of our daily lives.

Giving the first of his daily news briefings to the nation yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson declared that we should all avoid unnecessary contact with others in order to try and slow the spread of the virus.