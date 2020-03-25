My phone hasn’t stopped pinging. Messages so kind, I’ve been reduced to tears. ‘I hope your relentless positivity keeps you going,’ said one.

But there was one text I knew was coming. The ‘official’ one from the government, instructing me to stay inside for the next 12 weeks.

A friend, who’s had a lung transplant, got hers first. I was jealous. Ludicrous, I know. How were they being sent? Alphabetically? I’d be way down the list. By severity of illness? I might be promoted.