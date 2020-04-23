How are you feeling right now?

If you’re anything like us, your emotions will be all over the place. We are living through an unprecedented global crisis, with the coronavirus pandemic quite literally putting a halt to our normal lives and forcing us to adapt to a whole new world – one of staggering death tolls, a lack of security and almost complete isolation. We’re worried about our loved ones, our health, our financial security, and pretty much every area of our lives.

No one knows when lockdown will end, let alone the threat of the virus itself. The only thing guaranteed is that we’re in this situation for the long-haul, so trying to adapt to some of the changes as best we can is crucial for protecting our mental health.