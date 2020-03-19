There’s no two ways about it: the coronavirus pandemic is a health disaster. It’s also an economic disaster. And it’s already apparent that many of the things we cherish in everyday life – anything from a beloved local cafe to your favourite up-and-coming band – are seriously threatened by the financial repercussions of the coronavirus.

But all is not lost. Below, we’ve pulled together some simple ways that we can all help support the small businesses, charities, venues and artists that make our lives that much richer.

Because when we’re through this pandemic, we’re really going to need our pubs…