We can also take reassurance from one thing – yes, we are standing still while time marches on, but at least we are all doing it together. “It’s like pressing pause on a cinema screening for the whole audience,” Hemmings explains. She advises making plans for the future so you’re ready as soon as we can press play. “You might find a new way of doing things, or something you hadn’t considered before,” she adds. “Be creative and think sideways about how you can still achieve what you want.” Making such plans also brings back control, something we’re all desperate for right now.

Of course, my own worst-case scenarios might never happen. Instead, I might meet my soulmate on a socially-distanced date and enjoy a romantic courtship in the Great Outdoors. Society might return to normal and I may work again soon. But right now I am in limbo. All I can do is try and take small – and legal – steps forward. Join the waiting list for a sperm donor. Be proactive on dating sites and hope that the British weather doesn’t ruin my chances. In fact, I like someone already. His name is Ronnie and he loves walks in the park, chewing my slippers and barking at the postman.