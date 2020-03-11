Last week I spent 8.5 days in self-isolation. That’s 204 hours (almost) on my own which it turns out was not quite the idyll I’d imagined.

Like many busy people, I’d genuinely thought that 14 days of self-isolation sounded, well, quite nice really. Imagine the sleep I could catch-up on, the decluttering I could achieve, the box sets I could binge on. I might even get round to printing off – and framing – all those photos I’ve been talking about for the past 10 years. A fortnight of enforced time at home would be permission to get my house well and truly in order. But the reality was somewhat bleaker.

I’d been in Milan during fashion week and traveled back just as Italy’s quarantine took hold. To be honest, I wasn’t too worried, even when two days later I got a cold. But as the headlines ramped up about conditions in Italy my colleagues were concerned, so I decided to work from home and called 111, who came back quickly and told me that with no cough or fever I was fine to carry on as normal.