Is coronavirus the new excuse for ghosting on dating apps?

But in the days leading up to the date, we talked less and less. I told myself he must be too busy to chat, but I instinctively knew there must be more to it. So when the morning of our date rolled round and I’d not heard anything from him, the anxiety set in. At midday, I took control of the situation and contacted him in an attempt to solidify our plans.

“So… what time shall we meet tonight?”

“Ah… so sorry, but I’m going to have to cancel. I’m feeling fluey – hopefully it’s not coronavirus, but you can’t be too sure!”

“Sorry to hear that, let me know when you want to rearrange?”

And reader, that was the last I heard from him.