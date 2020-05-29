Increased freedom in when and where we work could change everything about our working lives, and even where we choose to live. Those who feel compelled to move to big cities for work reasons alone may find themselves able to take a job remotely - something that could impact not just workers themselves, but also the country’s distribution of wealth and resources.

“This opens up a huge possibility for a lot of what we consider to be the less economically developed regions to really prosper because affordable rental spaces, as well as affordable housing, might draw in lots of professionals who are now able to work from home,” says Dr Chung. “It’s a really fantastic way to address some of the geographical inequalities that we see in the UK.”