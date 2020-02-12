It’s a term I’ve heard bandied around for the last couple of years, but it perfectly captures something I’ve been thinking for most of my single adulthood. Every day, I notice the practical things in life that are literally easier and cheaper to do when you’re in a relationship: renting a flat; doing the weekly food shop; paying those pesky bills; booking a holiday. And then there are the bigger – often unimaginable, for many – milestones in life, like buying a house, starting a family and changing your career. Of course, I know this is no fault of the couples – it’s just the way thing are.

I feel like I need to point out at this stage that I’m not bitter. I’ve questioned myself over this, a lot. But, as someone who just called off things with a man I was dating because it wasn’t fulfilling me, I know that I’m very happy with my single life.