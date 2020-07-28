In a time before Covid-19, which was only a handful of months ago, I was a single woman who hated dating. I downloaded dating apps only to delete them a few days later. I turned up at sporadic first dates full of dread and low expectations. I hated the idea of potentially wasting money, time and effort on someone who might turn out to be a secret Boris fan. And, if I’m 100% honest, the dating landscape was just a total mind fuck that I was too scared to deal with. Life before lockdown was already going at full speed, so why would I add more stress to that?

It’s amazing, then, just how much going into lockdown while living on my own completely changed my attitude to dating. I no longer had the distractions of my social life to use as an excuse. And of course I needed to find new ways to kick the boredom of lockdown. I also realised I finally wanted to prioritise my love life, after years of pushing it aside. What’s the point in being scared of a bit of rejection or game playing when there’s a pandemic going on?