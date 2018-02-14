This dating trend will remind you how fun it is to be single

As the evening went by, I slowly began to understand why people attend these events. It’s a safe space, it’s controlled, you get some drinks and it’s all a bit of a laugh, really. No unsolicited dick pics – yet – and what you see is what you get. If you don’t like it, well, you never have to see these people again.

While I came home with numbers and anecdotes to laugh about for many days to come, it’s safe to say I’d definitely do it again. My confidence was high, I learnt more about what I like and what I don’t like, and I had the opportunity to meet some unexpected people. Plus, of course, I made some new friends. People do go home with a second date in the bag, and others later go on to get married and have children, or so I’ve been told.

But if everything does go tits up for you this Valentine’s Day, practise your favourite ballad, get creative and send your secret crush a lovingly puntastic card to declare your love. Try loving like you’ve never been dumped just before Christmas for a younger blonde or a guy with more abs.

Otherwise, find yourself a gang of friends and love how you’re supposed to on Valentine’s Day. Sing and dance to Single Ladies whilst trying not to let your legs buckle in the eight-inch stilettos you thought you could walk in. Think up icebreaker questions like “have you ever been to prison?” and march over to your love interest full of confidence.