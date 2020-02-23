Dealing with grief: why it’s OK to feel sad about the death of a celebrity

Do you remember where you were when Princess Diana died?

I can. It was the morning of 31 August 1997. Aged seven, I was up and out of bed earlier than my parents, who were still asleep on a summer’s Sunday morning. I ran downstairs and turned on the TV to the news that the nation’s princess was dead. I ran to tell my parents only to be met with a mumbled, ‘Don’t be silly, go back to bed,’ as they dismissed me impatiently, turning over to go back to sleep.

An hour later, my mother and grandma were crying in the front room as they watched the news unfold to a heartbroken nation. Did I understand the gravitas? No. Did I care? A bit.