“This is what it’s really like to be admitted to a psych ward over Christmas”

On Christmas Eve 2017, I called my best friend and asked her to come and see me.

I had been in the depths of an intense anxiety attack for over a week, hadn’t slept for more than a few minutes at a time and had barely eaten. I felt like I was constantly missing that last step on a flight of stairs and falling; that nauseous lurch in the pit of my stomach never went way. I felt utterly unlike myself and I had no idea how to get back to normal.

This was only my second anxiety attack and I still wasn’t sure what was happening to me. I couldn’t sleep with my two-year-old daughter in the next room because I was constantly terrified she’d wake up and need me, and I wouldn’t be able to look after her.

Initially I thought about going to a hotel to try and get some rest, but very soon I reached the point where I didn’t trust myself to be alone. I’d begun to think about hurting myself, not because I wanted to die, but because I honestly couldn’t see a way back to feeling well again. The pain of feeling how I did for another minute felt too much. I told my best friend this as soon as she arrived and she took one look at me and said: “You need help.”