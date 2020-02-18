Conversely, a study by the Centre for Appearance Research showed that people had improved body image and a positive mood after looking at body positive material. I can wholeheartedly relate to this. I think one of the reasons I’m so comfortable with many of the changes in my body is due to the new breed of Instagrammer – those who show us that Saggy Boobs Matter and that stretch marks and cellulite are normal. The only models I follow are plus size, which still only makes them a size 14 most of the time, but that’s an achievable goal for me to aim for while still eating healthily and enjoying my life.

I’m also a big fan of nutritionist Laura Thomas from the London Centre for Intuitive Eating. I often feel guilty about emotional eating, but she says, “Emotional eating is portrayed as a problem that needs to be fixed by our fucked up, fatphobic society, but actually it’s a pretty benign coping mechanism.”

So I forgive myself when I eat emotionally. What I find really frustrating is eating because I’m bored. I work from home and it is both exhausting and tedious, so I bake cookies and muffins – and eat 90% of them by the end of the day. If there are biscuits and chocolate in the house, I snack, whether I want them or not. I resent the guilt I feel after doing it, and like so many women, I really just resent the amount of time I spend thinking about my weight.