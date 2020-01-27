These challenges can be exacerbated, according to Jenny Lachs, who runs online digital nomad community Digital Nomad Girls, if people start out on their journey thinking that being a digital nomad is going to be like backpacking or being on holiday. “You can’t be constantly exploring because you have to work,” she says. “Normal life comes with you; you don’t escape it when you become a digital nomad. You still have to look after yourself and make sure you eat well and exercise. Not every day is a special travel day.”

In fact, far from it. While Wong tries to schedule what she calls her ‘transit days’ on weekends, it doesn’t always work out that way and on more than one occasion she’s found herself firing out emails from the floor of an airport as it’s the only place she can plug in her laptop.

I can relate. I may have had my fair share of infinity pool moments, but I’ve also written an article at 6am on a budget flight from Thailand to Laos, grabbed a few hours of shut-eye on the floor of Kuala Lumpur airport, and found myself stranded in a remote Sri Lankan village with a Skype call scheduled in less than an hour.