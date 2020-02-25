We had a room in the block, which housed other apartments that people lived in. The room had a bed, a table, a kitchenette and a communal toilet. The man who led us there told us we could stay all day, and if we changed our minds that was absolutely fine – there was no time pressure, we weren’t on a clock. He explained what would happen and my dad was nodding along to everything. My mum kept asking him, “are you sure?”, and my sister was rabbiting away 10 to the dozen, which is what she does when she’s nervous. I was just quiet.

My dad wanted to push on with it. They showed him the medicine he would be taking, along with another medicine that would stop him from being sick, because the taste was obviously going to be vile. My dad indicated that he was ready, and we told him we loved him and would miss him. Then it took place. He was so ill, and his body was so tired, that the process happened quite quickly.

I’m glad we were all there with him: some people travel to Dignitas alone because of the fear of prosecution. That hadn’t really entered my mind until it was over and the authorities arrived at the apartment: they have to investigate as standard procedure. I’m someone who has never done anything illegal in my life, and I wouldn’t even get on a bus without a ticket, so to go from that to this was quite a leap.