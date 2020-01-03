I hope not. I think those of us who grew up witnessing the confusion and pain that can follow “I do” are often more cautious, more cynical, and more realistic about love and romance. But I’m not sure that means we’re less devoted. I’m not sure it means we ourselves are more prone to divorce. We may struggle, bore therapists and subject our partners to the pain of our wavering doubt, but it’s not because we don’t want to believe. Whether it was me or us that turned my marriage into an entirely predictable statistic, I will always be grateful to Sam for showing me what hope looks like.

“When you break up,” I wish I could go back and tell my 20-year-old self, “it will be devastating. It will destroy you and feel like the biggest failure of your life. But don’t waste the time you have waiting for it. Enjoy the fantasy, give yourself over to belief, throw everything you have into the optimism.”

Because the magical thinking of a marriage is the best bit. If 42% of marriages end in divorce, that still means 58% don’t. And how wonderful would it be to find one of those?