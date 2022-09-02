It’s something Affi Parvizi-Wayne from London learned first-hand. “We have two cockapoo half-sisters, Honey and Pumpkin. Before having Pumpkin, Honey would stay at a local sitter’s house and prior to her being accepted, we were asked to fill in several very detailed forms (including one dog psychology assessment) along with her vaccination and microchip details. She was then asked to stay a night to see if she fitted with the ‘vibe’ of her sitters – thankfully she did.” Pumpkin, on the other hand? Not so lucky. “After her ‘test’ stay, we were firmly told the next morning she was, regrettably, rejected based on her personality. Thankfully we found somebody else who’ll take them both, but I did find the whole thing quite bewildering.”

Even if your pooch passes their potential interview process, high prices can still prove prohibitive. Doggy boarding starts at £28/night on Rover, with drop-in visits averaging £25 (house-sitting at the pet’s home usually costs more). Extra requests can hike the price up further still. Need a sitter at short notice? Good luck, says Becky Stevens from London, who faced this predicament earlier this summer when a logistics mix-up meant their Romanian rescue, Wanda, was unable to join their family holiday as planned.

Hunting for a dog-sitter with just a day’s notice proved near-impossible, she says. “After dozens of panicked calls, messages and emails, an amazing woman finally responded via a friend and agreed to have Wanda at her Chelsea home. To say Wanda enjoyed five-star accommodation is an understatement. She ate salmon, boiled rice and beef with two long walks daily. But my husband hit the roof at the £800 cost. Still, you can’t put a price on your dog’s happiness, and we’re still using her services now.”

For other dog owners, finding a sitter who understands their pet’s quirks is the trickier part. “As a tutor, I travel a lot with work so often rely on dog-sitters,” says Lucy Alexandra Spencer from Bracknell. “Each time I have to explain my dog needs to sleep at the bottom of their bed and will only drink water if they pretend to drink it first,” she laughs. “I once had a sitter message me saying she was desperately worried about him not drinking. I had to politely ask her to pretend to drink his water first, and bingo – problem solved!”