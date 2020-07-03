How migrant women in the UK are locked into abuse

At least 60% of the women with whom SBS works have insecure immigration status. Some are dependent on their partners or spouses for their immigration status, while others arrive in the UK through other immigration routes. Most also are subject to No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF). The NRPF is a legal restriction imposed by the UK Border Agency on people subject to immigration controls, preventing them from accessing most forms of welfare benefits and social housing. Breaching this condition puts a person’s current or future right to be in the UK at risk.

Precisely because of their insecure immigration status and the operation of the NRPF rule, many migrant women are at risk of the most serious and prolonged forms of abuse, exploitation and harm. Some of the most common experiences reported by women include being abandoned; imprisoned in their home with no contact with their own families or the outside world; subject to extreme forms of servitude, neglect and cruelty; having their documents and valuable possessions taken away from them; and being threatened with violence and deportation if they report abuse to any outside bodies.