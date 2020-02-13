There were a number of times that I went to the police but I didn’t feel strong enough to pursue the case, and I was scared to. I was in love with him, and I was brainwashed into believing he was going to change: that it was a moment of madness every time. I wanted to believe him.

My friends knew about the situation and being on the outside looking in, they could be quite judgmental – they were always asking, why don’t you leave him, what’s the attraction? I tried to make it a discussion for support and help, but it always became a judgmental situation. My family obviously knew, too – there were times I’d be at family functions with make-up caked on my face to try and hide the black eyes. There’s only so many times you can say you fell down the stairs, or walked into the door. But my family aren’t confrontational, and he was intimidating, so they were wary of doing anything. They didn’t discuss it with me – it’s such a taboo subject that talking about it would have opened a whole can of worms. As someone from a West Indian background, it seemed safer to turn a blind eye sometimes, and to sweep it under the carpet.

I felt ashamed, like it was my fault, and I didn’t want to stress my family out. Anyway, what could they do, besides calling the police, which I didn’t want to happen? My parents are quite elderly, so my dad could hardly go and start punching him. There weren’t many options for me.

Then the relationship finally ended when he was put in prison for another crime. That was my way of escape, and he was put away for many years because of what he did.