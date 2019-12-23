Donald Trump impeachment timeline: explaining how and why POTUS Trump was impeached, step-by-step
Donald Trump is only the third president in US history to be impeached. Here, Nell Frizell runs through everything that’s happened so far, and what happens next in the impeachment process.
If you’ve been watching The Irishman on Netflix recently, some of the following may sound familiar: phone calls, accusations, threats, leverage, counter-accusations, a code of vagueness used to cover specific demands. But this is not a Mafia epic; this is the impeachment of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Trump has become the third president to be impeached (Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both acquitted; Richard Nixon resigned before impeachment could take place).
The two charges made against the Trump are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the first president ever to be charged with these specific articles. The first passed in the House of Representatives (which has a Democratic majority) by 230-197 votes, while the second passed by 229-198. This means that almost everybody from the Republicans voted against impeachment while almost every Democrat voted in favour.
To put it briefly, Trump has been accused of using US military aid to Ukraine as leverage to try and get the president of that country, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky, to investigate the probable Democrat candidate in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden. This would have undermined Biden’s hopes of running against the current president and therefore would’ve strengthened Trump’s election chances. This is serious because in America, it is illegal to ask foreign powers to help you win an election.
A little bit of background: during Biden’s time as vice-president, his son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. Burisma was being investigated by Ukraine’s most senior prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was then dismissed.
Trump has since accused Biden of pressuring for the prosecutor to be dismissed in order to get Hunter Biden off the hook. Biden argues that while he did put pressure on Ukraine to sack Shokin (by denying them aid until they had done so) this is because Shokin was corrupt and not doing enough to investigate. Subsequent investigators have claimed that there is no need to investigate the Bidens.
Now we’re all up to speed, here’s the timeline of how Trump found himself facing impeachment…
25 July – the ‘absolutely perfect phone call’
This whole fandango largely centres around a phone conversation that took place between American president Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, on 25 July.
Like Trump, Zelensky is a former television presenter who had very little political experience before he came to power. Zelensky wrote on his own website after the phone call that Trump “is convinced that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve image of Ukraine complete investigation of corruption cases, which inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA”.
Those corruption cases are, it is assumed, a reference to the investigation into the role of Biden in having prosecutor Shokin sacked. The inhibited interaction, presumably, is reference to Trump blocking nearly $400m in military aid to Ukraine (which Trump has acknowledged that he did, personally). So, allegedly, the president is asking for an investigation into one of his political rivals, in return for military aid. Over 10 people were allegedly listening to this phone call and transcriptions were made.
12 August – the whistleblower files a complaint
On 12 August an as-yet-still-unknown whistleblower from inside the intelligence community filed a complaint about this phone call with Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the United States Intelligence Community. This whistleblower was not, apparently, one of the 10 people who overheard the phone call but they did see sections of the transcript and considered those cause enough for alarm. According to the BBC, the whistleblower alleged that Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the US 2020 election”.
24 September – the impeachment inquiry is announced
On 24 September a formal impeachment inquiry was announced by Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat and the speaker of the House of Representatives. This inquiry would investigate the accusations of foul play and then it would have to be decided within the House of Representatives if there were grounds to impeach the president.
The inquiry demanded information on the phone call with Zelensky; the next day Trump released a copy of the rough transcript. However, on 29 October Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the US National Security Council, claimed that the transcript had some crucial omissions.
8 October – no co-operation
The White House announced on 8 October that it would not cooperate with the impeachment investigation and ordered Gordon Sondland (the United States ambassador to the European Union) not to testify. This is what is now being treated as obstruction of Congress.
However, on 17 October Sondland went against those orders and testified that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani made “more insidious efforts” at the time to get Ukraine to open an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Biden.
4-6 November – the question of quid pro quo
Quid pro quo is one of those funny Latin terms that only history teachers and lawyers still use. Essentially, it means a favour or advantage, granted in return for something. The accusation here is that Trump presented the investigation into Biden as a favour the Ukrainian president could grant, in return for that blocked military aid.
On 4 November Sondland testified that he did remember a quid pro quo with Zelensky. On 6 November the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, published his testimony which, according to The Guardian “described two state department officials as saying Trump would not ‘sign a check’ for almost $400m in military aid until Ukraine made good on its end of the deal”.
Such a quid pro quo would be an example of a foreign power helping Trump with his 2020 election campaign.
13 December – choosing the articles of impeachment
It took a lot of debate (and by debate we mean arguing) for those two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – to be passed by the the House Judiciary Committee. The House Judiciary Committee is a committee within the House of Representatives that oversees the administration of justice within the federal courts, administrative agencies and federal law enforcement entities. The vote then goes to the larger House of Representatives
18 December – Nancy Pelosi announces the articles of impeachment
On 18 December the House of Representatives eventually voted in favour of the two articles of impeachment. As the votes are passed, Pelosi sternly warns the Democrats in the chamber not to cheer or clap. She makes a short speech, saying: “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”
She added: “When the president’s wrongdoing was revealed he launched an unprecedented, indiscriminate and categorical campaign of defiance and obstruction.” Pelosi also accused Trump of considering himself “above the law”.
19 December – Vladimir Putin’s reaction
At his annual end-of-the-year press conference on 19 December, Russian president Vladimir Putin described the charges against Trump as “absolutely far-fetched” and “made up” by the Democrats to try and get Trump out of the White House. A quick explainer about Ukraine: since 2014 Ukraine and Russia have been fighting over Ukraine’s sovereignty, particularly in the Crimean Peninsula. President Barack Obama supported Ukraine in its independence from Russia (in the form of military aid). Trump, on the other hand, seems to have a closer relationship with Putin.
What now?
Impeachment is designed to be difficult and serious. It can only be brought against a president committing ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’. While the House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, in order for the president to be removed from power it must now be voted for in the Senate by a supreme majority of 67%. With president Trump’s Republicans controlling the Senate it seems highly unlikely that he will be removed from power. And, knowing what we do of the man, it seems highly unlikely he will resign unless ordered to by law.
Images: Getty