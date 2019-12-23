If you’ve been watching The Irishman on Netflix recently, some of the following may sound familiar: phone calls, accusations, threats, leverage, counter-accusations, a code of vagueness used to cover specific demands. But this is not a Mafia epic; this is the impeachment of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump has become the third president to be impeached (Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both acquitted; Richard Nixon resigned before impeachment could take place).

The two charges made against the Trump are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the first president ever to be charged with these specific articles. The first passed in the House of Representatives (which has a Democratic majority) by 230-197 votes, while the second passed by 229-198. This means that almost everybody from the Republicans voted against impeachment while almost every Democrat voted in favour.