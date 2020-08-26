I can’t go to my boyfriend’s house whenever I want or run errands without having to rely on my younger brothers who can drive. DVLA cancelled my test in June due to COVID-19 and they’ve recently emailed me with an update saying that because my theory test certificate will expire in September and the government, unfortunately, won’t allow them to extend my certificate due to safety measures which I wholeheartedly understand but it’s incredibly annoying.

But I’m not going to let this get the best of me. I go for drives with my dad every other week and he always ensures me ‘you can drive! You just need to pass your test and get your confidence up’ I hang onto those words because deep down I know it’s possible.

Megan Murray says she’s too scared to learn

I wasn’t ever wild about the idea of learning to drive as a teenager. I went to school in a village in Nottinghamshire and while other sixth formers were keen to get their own car, I knew I wouldn’t be hanging around there for long with my sights set on university in London. I loved city life and lived there for 10 years, navigating the tube like a pro and loving that no matter where you pointed out on a map there would be some sort of overground, train, bus or tube to get you there with no need for a car. Plus, as anyone who does have a car in London will know, there’s usually little space to keep it, the roads are a nightmare and it’s probably slower than using public transport anyway.