“This alternative approach to Dry January made me happier and healthier”

Watching a film on the sofa with my boyfriend, I couldn’t concentrate. The level of white wine in my glass was getting low, and I felt a familiar feeling creeping up on me. An unfocused anxiety settling in my stomach, like an itch inside.

I’d only filled my glass half an hour ago, and I knew that if I topped it up my boyfriend – who’s virtually teetotal – would shoot me a disapproving look. Although he knew better than to say anything; I’d bite his head off if he dared to comment on my drinking.

But I still hated that small (and entirely unreasonable, I thought) frown. So when he paused the film to nip to the loo, I leapt into the kitchen, grabbed the bottle of Sauvignon from the fridge, and filled my glass up almost to the top. Settling back into my seat before he returned, plastering innocence across my face, I felt a buzz of victory.

Then I wondered: is this normal?