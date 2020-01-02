Who needs to know?

First off, if you decide to stop drinking, then ask yourself who really needs to know. Your decision is personal and who you share that with is personal, too. After all, no one has to know.

Take it case by case

Over time, I learned to share I wasn’t drinking on an ‘as needed’ basis. For example, if someone invited me out for drinks, say: “I’m taking a break from alcohol, but I’d love to join you for coffee instead.” A statement as simple as that took the pressure off for both of us.

Remember it’s about you

My greatest lesson so far has been that it’s important to make the fact you’re not drinking truly about you. Apparently, people do not enjoy listening to a monologue on the evils of alcohol every time they meet you. The biggest hurdle is that others feel like you’re judging their drinking habits when you stop drinking. So make it crystal clear that you are not drinking for your personal reasons: it has nothing to do with what you think of them.