“My miscarriages were traumatic, but we never talk about the loss”

My first article on pregnancy loss tumbled out so quickly I couldn’t type fast enough. Detailing the three miscarriages my partner and I had experienced during the year prior was both the easiest and hardest thing I’d ever written; it took nothing to get the words out because they’d been banging around in my head for 12 months already, drowning out the rest of our lives.

But sending those words out into the world? I was physically shaking at the thought. I was shaking as I sent the piece to a friend to proofread, still shaking as I emailed an editor and terrified when she said yes, she’d like to publish it. We could count on one hand the number of people we’d told about our losses, and yet here I was, laying bare the graphic physical and emotional details on a very public forum.

But I did it because I needed to, I needed to desperately.