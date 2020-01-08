Come back into the present moment

Even though the future might seem uncertain, we can recognise that right here and right now, all is well. Right now, we are safe. Right now, we have everything we need; food in our belly, a roof over our head, clean air to breathe. A key symptom of anxiety is worrying about the future – but the only moment where we have any control is the here and now. Practising mindfulness meditation can help to train your brain to stay present. In your day-to-day life, bring your attention back to what you can see, hear, feel, smell and taste to distract you away from the future and come back to the now.

Have gratitude for what you have

Gratitude is the antidote to anxiety. Can you channel your fear of loss into a greater appreciation for what you have right now? Recently, I’ve found myself being more grateful for the simple things that I might have taken for granted in the past. Water running in the taps, a fridge stocked with healthy food, seeing the green parakeets in the park, spending time with my family. Gratitude is the best way to promote a positive mindset and, in turn, a feeling of calm.