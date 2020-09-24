That being said, though, another notable study conducted by Feifei Bu at the Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex, came to a similar conclusion.

Indeed, it concluded that the eldest child, especially if female, is statistically more likely to be the most ambitious and well-qualified of their family, as they tend to carry higher aspirations.

Another 2007 survey of 1,582 chief executives, as per Business Insider, saw 43% report that they are the firstborn. And a smaller survey bolstered this research, noting that first-borns are 55% more likely than the rest of the population to be founders of companies or organisations.

And, as if all that weren’t enough to convince you that eldest children are savvy business leaders, one more study, conducted by YouGov, concluded that, as a result of being asked to ‘keep an eye’ on their baby bro or sis (not to mention a teeny bit side-lined by the new arrival), “elder siblings are more likely to feel more organised and able to prioritise their own lives.”