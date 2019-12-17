“I’ve voted Conservative since I was 18 and, while I’m not a member of the party, I’ve always believed strongly in their values. However, I do not vote out of tribalism. Every time there is an election, I reflect on my beliefs and challenge them. So far, no other party has aligned to my views enough in order to convince me to vote for them, and least of all in this election.

Principally, I believe in freedom. I believe in lower taxes (or in the case of this manifesto, no increase in tax) because there should be a reward for working hard. People should keep more money in their pockets and shouldn’t be deterred from progressing up the career ladder. But this is not in self-interest, as is a popular opinion among the hard left. I understand why they feel that more taxation means there’s more money to help those in need – but this can, in the long run, serve to hold people back. Conservatives truly believe in social mobility. They want people to see and feel the value in working hard and achieving.