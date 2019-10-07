What is endometriosis? A gynaecologist answers our most common questions

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

Painful periods, which are often also very heavy, are the symptom that most people tend to be aware of. Depending on where the disease is in your pelvis can dictate which other symptoms you may have. For example, if it’s on your bowel then you might get pain when you move your bowels, and if it’s on your bladder it can cause pain when you pee or even mimic cystitis. And then there’s the symptom that no one likes to talk about; painful sex. This tends to be a deep pain that can occur due to the internal scarring.

Please don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor about any of these symptoms, or anything else that’s bothering you. We need to know these things. Plus, it’s always worth reinforcing how much these symptoms affect your day-to-day life to give an idea of the severity.

I also love period trackers such as Moody Month for helping you work out whether there is any correlation between the symptoms and timing of your cycle, which can also be helpful for your doctor. During your appointment you can just whip out the tracker to help explain, especially when timing can be short during consultations and you may be feeling overwhelmed by the situation.