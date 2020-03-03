What’s worse was that the treatment didn’t even work. For some women, artificial menopause can ease the pain of endometriosis, but it didn’t for me. My pain was still there, getting worse, and I was such an emotional wreck that I suddenly found myself crying while watching the cute dog in the Dulux paint adverts.

My symptoms got so bad that I collapsed and was hospitalised for eight days, without the pain relief I normally had at home. During that time doctors took an X-ray of my hips, after which they told me there was nothing wrong with me, and that I needed a psychiatrist.

That was the breaking point for me. I knew I couldn’t just do what they told me anymore; I had to take it into my own hands. I found a specialist in Belfast and absolutely begged my GP to send me to him. I was 23 when I was finally given a laparoscopy, and the specialist discovered that I had stage 4 endometriosis.

The delayed diagnosis had allowed the endometriosis to really progress, spreading to around the outside of my uterus, my pelvis, my bowel, outside my bladder, and into my vagina and rectum. If I’d been treated earlier, so many of the related problems I have now could have been avoided.