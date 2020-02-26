“I’ve waited more than 10 years for an endometriosis diagnosis. Why?”

More indirect examples include cuts in mental health services (women are up to twice as likely to suffer from anxiety and depression), or ‘austerity measures’, which disproportionately affect women and families and can result in a direct rise in poverty, which increases the likelihood of postnatal depression by up to four times.

I finally saw a new gynaecologist who didn’t listen to me at all but was instead determined to label the issue as gastronomical because of the effect it had on my bowel, which would send me running to the toilet. It often feels like there is a huge amount of pressure in that area, which makes me pee countless times a day, and my mother can tell if I am in pain from the swelling in my lower stomach.

In 2015 I had blood tests, a CT scan, an MRI, a hugely uncomfortable colonoscopy and then another pelvic scan.

Everything came back clear and again no further action was taken, despite none of my questions being answered. This time I tried to get hold of the gynaecologist but was told he doesn’t take calls. I felt utterly abandoned.

By the time I turned 26 I was with somebody I wanted to have children with, but in every conversation I had to ask, what if I can’t?

The thought still haunts me.