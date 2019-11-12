Equal Pay Day 2019: As of Thursday, we’re all effectively working for free

The gender pay gap makes me feel frustrated and belittled. As a graduate, I was told by a male interviewer that I’d have to work twice as hard to be as successful as my male counterparts. Sadly, he was right, and as a woman in the financial services industry I’m paid roughly 34% less than my male counterparts.

When I discovered I was being paid less than a male colleague in the same role, I plucked up the courage to request a pay rise and was made to feel greedy, despite working at the company for eight years and never asking for a rise before. It was an incredibly stressful time and left me feeling angry and jealous of male colleagues when I look at the life they can afford in comparison to my own.