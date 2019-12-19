The heartwarming story of Keanu Reeves, Emma Forrest and a fan letter

It’s important to note that you absolutely can be a fan and an artist. In fact, I think it sometimes makes the artist purer. In her memoir, Patti Smith writes lovingly of her altars. Think how she lit one for Bob Dylan and how, in Scorcese’s recent documentary, Dylan watches her as if she’s a deity. You can be both a devotee and a goddess. To be devotional is good practice, a template for the rigour of making your own art.

One of the greatest Letters of Note is that from Iggy Pop to a French teenage fan – the vulnerability and sensuality in it, the frailty. You’d never extract that with a selfie request, which is the opposite in every way of the fan letter. It is a collector pinning butterflies because they can, because they hit the net, only finding out later what they caught.

In my memoir, Your Voice In My Head, the key wisdom I hear at the feet of the Rabbi to whom I was devoted is: “Have you the courage to raise your voice to the sky, knowing you may never get an answer?” Think of that when you write and mail a letter to a stranger whose work has affected you.