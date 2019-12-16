Through the walls the muffled opening notes of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love sounded and, tripping slightly on your heels, you whipped around, about to leave the bathroom; your lipstick reapplied and a trail of perfume, hairspray and excitement in your wake.

But you stopped when you saw me.

“Babe! No! Why are you crying?” you said. In all honesty, I can’t remember why I was crying. It will have been about something stupid. It always is, isn’t it? But if it was, you didn’t let on. In fact, you treated my problem as if it were the most serious thing you’d ever heard.