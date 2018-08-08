This is why more women than ever are freezing their eggs

“I feel empowered and in control. Being a mum is a massive want for me. I’ll do it on my own and I’m very comfortable with that.” Sharon’s single, 32 and about to start her first cycle of egg freezing. She’ll have eggs harvested from her ovaries and frozen until she wants, or needs, to use them for pregnancy. And, in doing so, she’ll join growing numbers of women in their early thirties who are opting to take fertility ‘MOT’s’ and, depending on the results, potentially future-proof their chances of having children.

“I’m not in a relationship and don’t necessarily want to be,” explains Sharon. “But I know I want to be a mum and I keep thinking, if I’m not actively looking for a partner then will I ever have my own child? I don’t want to put that pressure on myself or someone else. Online dating made me feel really bad, really unwanted and unhappy with my future and nervous about it. I decided if I want to have a family, this is what I have to do.”

Egg freezing has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past few years, partly due to advances in technology which has made it more successful, but also because of the growing number of clinics offering the service. What started out as a medical procedure designed to help women whose fertility was compromised, has now gone mainstream. And it’s safer and more successful than ever before. The physical risks for egg freezing are the same as for a cycle of IVF and complications are very rare, but it’s a big commitment physically, mentally and financially.