Festive burnout: how to tackle Christmas if you’re feeling overwhelmed

1. Accept: Acknowledge that is it OK to feel anxious, stressed and overwhelmed. When the demands of our lives exceed what we can realistically achieve, it is natural to feel pressured and burnt-out. Be gentle with yourself.

2. Clarify Values: Consider what really matters most to you deep-down. Sometimes the pressures to have the ‘perfect’ Christmas can drive us to investing too much energy into things that do not matter that much at the end of the day. Think about what you really want your festive season to be about. If the way you are spending your time and energy currently does not reflect this, consider making changes.

3. Set boundaries: the Christmas season can increase our sense of obligation to others, particularly if we are prone to people pleasing or trying to live up to ‘ideals’ imposed by other people, such as family members. Review the boundaries you set in your relationships. These might be around time, spending, communication, or making plans. What is acceptable to you, and what is not? Clarify your own boundaries in advance so you can protect them if you need to.