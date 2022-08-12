This is what a female football fan really looks like

Like many arenas in life, football has always been considered as belonging to men: it is, after all, a sport that has been historically dominated by male players, male commentators, and male supporters.

Until now.

Following on from the first FIFA Women’s tournament in 1988, and the subsequent first Female World Cup in 1991, as of 2018 FIFA reported over 29 million women and girls playing football worldwide – and participation is growing rapidly.

The surge of our interest in football is particularly evident at matches, where more women than ever before can be found cheering on their team from the concrete benches, with a 2014 British Council study reporting that a not-insignificant 19% of fans at matches are women.

So just who are these female football fans?

Stylist.co.uk spoke to the founders of This Fan Girl, a project dedicated to celebrating the diversity (and all-round brilliance) of female football supporters, to investigate.