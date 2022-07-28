What she’s about to tell me is not information pulled out of the ether or accessible only to her: “I’m finding it within your energetic space, and we’re just bringing it into conscious awareness,” Fleur says. “It is all within you, ultimately.”

I want to be open-minded, but at the mention of my ‘energetic space’, I’m sceptical. Fleur likens it to my own radio frequency, by which she can reach me in Hertfordshire all the way from her home in Lisbon. Even if that’s so – I think from my stuffy coworking space on the hottest day of the year – right now, I fear all she’ll get is static.

Anyway, I’m down for a ‘future-gazing’ reading: if I don’t know what lies in store for me, how can Fleur?

“Everyone is constantly shaping the future,” she says, without prompting, like she really has tuned into Elle FM – we just might not be fully cognisant of how. “We think about our actions and decisions – and sure, that’s maybe 15% of it. But underneath the surface, we’ve got beliefs, points of view, habits and values. That’s really what’s driving that conscious decision.”

By bringing those hidden factors to light, Fleur’s clients can consider the path they are on and any course corrections they’d like to make. “That being said,” she says, suddenly brisk, as if a liability waiver has just crossed her desk, “is there anything you don’t want to know?”

I laugh nervously. “I’ll let you know,” I say.